The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Knows She's Super Thirsty in This Sneak Peek

Kenya Moore is back and wasting no time stirring things up on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Did you expect anything less?

In the below exclusive sneak peek of the RHOA season 12 premiere, Kenya and new baby Brooklyn meet with longtime cast member Cynthia Bailey to talk breast and butt reductions and men.

"We're getting ready to get engaged," Cynthia says to Kenya about Mike Hill. Note, all the preparation to get engaged paid off, it actually happened. But for now, Kenya says she needs to stop with the "whole getting ready to get engaged."

"I'm just saying let the man propose when he's ready," Kenya says.

"He is going to propose!" Cynthia says.