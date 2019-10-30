The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Knows She's Super Thirsty in This Sneak Peek

EXCLUSIVE!

Kenya Moore is back and wasting no time stirring things up on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Did you expect anything less?

In the below exclusive sneak peek of the RHOA season 12 premiere, Kenya and new baby Brooklyn meet with longtime cast member Cynthia Bailey to talk breast and butt reductions and men.

"We're getting ready to get engaged," Cynthia says to Kenya about Mike Hill. Note, all the preparation to get engaged paid off, it actually happened. But for now, Kenya says she needs to stop with the "whole getting ready to get engaged."

"I'm just saying let the man propose when he's ready," Kenya says.

"He is going to propose!" Cynthia says.

Watch

Cynthia Bailey & NeNe Leakes' Friendship Hits Breaking Point on RHOA

"Then let him! Why do you keep talking about it?" Kenya asks.

"Because I like talking about it!" Cynthia says.

Kenya points out Cynthia is all about this engagement and marriage (that had yet to happen when they filmed the premiere), posting pictures and looking at dresses. "You are not engaged!" Kenya says.

"Oh, you're already looking at dresses and he didn't propose…that's coming of thirsty," Cynthia says, mocking Kenya. "Yes! I am thirsty! I'm marrying this man, y'all's behinds are going to be happy about it and leave me alone!"

In the premiere, Kenya returns, relishing her new role as mom, but struggling to maintain her long-distance marriage to Marc. Porsha Williams' relationship hits a rough patch, Eva Marcille prepares for her new baby, an unexpected guest shows up at Kandi Burruss' restaurant with some news and a celebration thrown by Kenya takes a turn when a comment rubs her the wrong way.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres Sunday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

