Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star Finally Unveil the Entire Conspiracy Collection

Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star are giving the fans what they want.

After nearly a year of planning and hard work, the content creators have finally unveiled the Conspiracy Collection from Jeffree Star Cosmetics in the sixth part of their YouTube series. What they reveal is a showstopping makeup product that includes colors across the spectrum and for all kinds of makeup enthusiasts. They have yet to reveal the prices for all of the products, but fans are already itching to get their hands on the collection.

Shane and Jeffree also reveal that their one of a kind merch sold out in 30 minutes, thus setting a record for Jeffree's business.

But in the midst of these moments of celebration, Jeffree is struggling with the loss of two pets.