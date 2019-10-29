Ciara and Russell Wilson's Kids Will Have You Stepping Up Your Halloween Game

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Oct. 29, 2019 3:36 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Try to beat this Halloween costume before the week is over.

While the spooky holiday may still be a couple of days away, that didn't stop Russell Wilson and Ciara's kids from celebrating early.

In new photos posted on social media, the "I Bet" singer shared photos from a festive Halloween photo shoot. Let's just say Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson would be totally impressed.

In costumes perfected by Michael Costello, Future Jr. channeled the late King of Pop with a pink tuxedo. As for Sienna, she rocked her pink dress and feather boa while grabbing the mic and channeling her inner pop star.

"The Jacksons," Ciara captioned the photos on Instagram before receiving rave reviews from friends and fans including Janet herself.

Photos

Stars Celebrate Halloween 2019

And for those curious to know which concert they are reenacting, the fans quickly remembered a famous show with Michael and Janet online. Pretty good rendition, right?

Perhaps this year's epic costumes shouldn't come as a total surprise to fans. After all, Ciara has been known to go all out for the final day of October.

Last year, the "I Bet" singer turned heads for all the right reasons when she attended a Halloween event in New York City as Black Panther's Nakia.

And in 2016, she teamed up with Russell for a unique rendition of President Barack Obama and Senator Hillary Clinton.

With trick or treating scheduled for Thursday night, perhaps another family costume is just days away. While it's going to be hard to top last year's Wakanda, we can't wait to see what this crew has lineed up.

In the meantime, we're stepping up our costumes before it's too late.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Ciara , Russell Wilson , Halloween , Celebrities , Celeb Kids , Kids , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.