Gabrielle Union Finally Shares the Secret to Her Ageless Beauty on Her 47th Birthday

The day has come, beauties!

Gabrielle Union is blessing her fans with the secret to her ageless beauty, and it's not what you'd expect. What's more? The Breaking In actress shared this heavenly gift on her 47th birthday, which is extremely hard to believe since she doesn't look a day over 26. In fact, Union's enviable skin is so flawless that she looks like she just walked off the set of Bring It On, which was filmed almost 20 years ago.

But we digress.

"Secret you ask...," she began her Twitter caption, before spilling the tea. "Water, tequila, boundaries & an extra helping of accountability."

Water is definitely something the 47-year-old star has gushed over, and in recent years she documented her little concoction. "My "secret"... best anti-aging product there is... #IPeeAlot," she posted on Instagram, alongside a selfie of her holding her gallon of water. "I add lemon for taste and try to finish the gallon by 6pm otherwise you go all night."