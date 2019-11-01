Looking Back on the Best and Most Controversial Oprah's Book Club Selections Ever

Welcome back to the book club, did you bring the wine?

Oprah's Book Club officially returned on Friday, Nov. 1, with Oprah Winfrey's new series helping launch Apple+, Apple's new streaming service. With a new episode debuting every two months, Oprah's loyal following will have plenty of time to dig into her selections, which she first began offering back in 1996 on The Oprah Winfrey Show. Plus, for every Oprah's Book Club selection sold on Apple Books, Apple will make a contribution to the American Library Association.

First up? The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates, with the acclaimed author following in the footsteps of iconic writers such as Toni Morrison, Maya Angelou, Elie Wiesel, Cormac McCarthy and many more.

During The Oprah Winfrey Show's run, Oprah recommended 70 books, many of which rocketed to the top of the sales charts after they were announced her as pick. The book world was in awe of Oprah's power to inspire her viewers (26 million weekly) to run out and purchase books, and editors likely prayed for their authors' work to be selected.