Is The Conners Opening Up The Lunch Box Again?

Anybody hungry?
We've got an exclusive sneak peek of this week's Halloween episode of The Conners, and not only does it feature a baby dressed as a Chicago hot dog, it finds Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) extra excited that a Chinese restaurant is closing down.
Becky's (Lecy Goranson) confused at why this is good news, but it turns out that the Chinese restaurant used to be the Lunch Box, and now Jackie wants to buy back the space and reopen the restaurant she used to run with her mother and her sister, all throughout Roseanne.
This time, Jackie's hoping for some help from Becky and her recent restaurant experience.
"We would get the whole family involved! That's what made it so wonderful to begin with. We all got together and we had one purpose—to make Roseanne happy," Jackie jokes. "And now it would be to make me happy!"
In this week's Halloween ep, called "Nightmare on Lunch Box Street," Jackie is caught by surprise in her quest to reopen the restaurant when she uncovers a secret, while Mary gets upset when a woman assumes she's adopted, and Darlene continues to deal with her complicated love life.
Plus, there's costumes!
Here's Dan, looking a little worse for wear.
ABC
Here's Darlene, dressed as Becky?
And here's David Bowie and Princess Tiana having a moment.
The Conners airs tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC.