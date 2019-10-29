Is The Conners Opening Up The Lunch Box Again?

Anybody hungry?

We've got an exclusive sneak peek of this week's Halloween episode of The Conners, and not only does it feature a baby dressed as a Chicago hot dog, it finds Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) extra excited that a Chinese restaurant is closing down.

Becky's (Lecy Goranson) confused at why this is good news, but it turns out that the Chinese restaurant used to be the Lunch Box, and now Jackie wants to buy back the space and reopen the restaurant she used to run with her mother and her sister, all throughout Roseanne.

This time, Jackie's hoping for some help from Becky and her recent restaurant experience.