Karlie Kloss Is Completely Unrecognizable In Halloween Doll Makeup

Karlie Kloss, is that you?
The supermodel is completely unrecognizable in her latest Instagram photo, showing off the colorful makeup for her Halloween doll costume. In a new YouTube video posted Tuesday on her Klossy channel, the 27-year-old star and makeup artist Bob Scott give a tutorial for how to get the costume look.
"I'm leaving the crayon costume of '99 behind and introducing you to my alter ego," Karlie captioned the video, referencing a past Halloween ensemble. "If you are looking for a last minute Halloween costume idea, look no further! Thank you Bob Scott for making me think outside the (toy)box."
In the "Last Minute Halloween Doll Tutorial" video, Karlie and Bob take viewers step-by-step through the makeup transformation.
"Back in action with the one and only Bob Scott," Karlie says in the YouTube video. "I'm so excited that you guys get to see into this transformation process."
After prepping Karlie's skin, Bob takes Elmer's glue stick to "block out" Karlie's eyebrows.
"So the purpose of this is that you really just wanna slick down the brows, right?" Karlie asks.
"Yes, with the grain and then against the grain and then back with the grain," Bob shares.
After letting the brows set, Bob then uses setting powder on Karlie's eyebrows, followed by foundation.
After letting Karlie's brows dry for five minutes, Bob then moves on with more eye makeup.
Check out the video above to see Karlie's complete Halloween doll transformation!
