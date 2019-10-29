Go Inside Jennie Garth's $3.3 Million California Dream Home

Compass.com/Getty Images
by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Oct. 29, 2019 12:50 PM
Compass.com/Getty Images
Jennie Garth has a new zip code.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 star sold her home in Los Olivos, Calif. for $1.9 million and purchased a new abode in Pasadena, Calif. for $3,325,000.
The picturesque pad is 3,360 square feet and has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The 1950s, mid-century ranch offers several luxurious features. Take the master suite, for instance. The bedroom has a large walk-in closet and a spa-like bathroom. There's also a high-end kitchen with dark wood cabinets, which flows into a family room with a matching wet bar and fireplace. So, whether the Kelly Taylor character is hosting an intimate family gathering or a full celebration for the students of West Beverly Hills High School, there's plenty of room to entertain.
However, the real retreat is the outdoor space. The home sits on 1.185 acres and offers gorgeous, 180-degree views. The pool also makes it the ultimate oasis.
To see photos of her new residence, check out the gallery.
Trulia
From the backsplash to the appliances, this kitchen has several high-end features.
Trulia
So colorful and cute!
Trulia
Whether she's reading scripts or checking her email, Garth has a great place to get some work done.
Trulia
Just look at that tile.
Trulia
A stunning space to start the day.
Trulia
We wouldn't mind waking up to this view every day.
Trulia
Just look at that tub.
Trulia
Garth can have the whole cast and crew over for dinner with a space like this.
Trulia
From the wet bar to the pool opening, there are tons of features that make this room a great place to entertain.
Trulia
With four bathrooms, this home offers plenty of places to get squeaky clean.
Trulia
Guests may never want to leave after staying in this comfy and cozy space.
Trulia
Just look at that natural light pouring in.
Trulia
Who's up for a swim?
Trulia
Now, that's what we call dinner with a view.
Trulia
A tranquil place to relax and unwind after a day on the set.
Welcome home, Jennie!
