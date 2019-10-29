Go Inside Jennie Garth's $3.3 Million California Dream Home

Jennie Garth Pasadena New House

Compass.com/Getty Images

Jennie Garth has a new zip code.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star sold her home in Los Olivos, Calif. for $1.9 million and purchased a new abode in Pasadena, Calif. for $3,325,000.

The picturesque pad is 3,360 square feet and has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The 1950s, mid-century ranch offers several luxurious features. Take the master suite, for instance. The bedroom has a large walk-in closet and a spa-like bathroom. There's also a high-end kitchen with dark wood cabinets, which flows into a family room with a matching wet bar and fireplace. So, whether the Kelly Taylor character is hosting an intimate family gathering or a full celebration for the students of West Beverly Hills High School, there's plenty of room to entertain.

However, the real retreat is the outdoor space. The home sits on 1.185 acres and offers gorgeous, 180-degree views. The pool also makes it the ultimate oasis.

To see photos of her new residence, check out the gallery.

Jennie Garth

Trulia

A Kitchen

From the backsplash to the appliances, this kitchen has several high-end features.

Jennie Garth

Trulia

A Living Room

So colorful and cute!

Jennie Garth

Trulia

An Office

Whether she's reading scripts or checking her email, Garth has a great place to get some work done.

Jennie Garth

Trulia

A Beautiful Bathroom

Just look at that tile.

Jennie Garth

Trulia

Another Bathroom

A stunning space to start the day.

Jennie Garth

Trulia

A True Master

We wouldn't mind waking up to this view every day.

Jennie Garth

Trulia

A Spa-Like Retreat

Just look at that tub.

Jennie Garth

Trulia

A Dining Room

Garth can have the whole cast and crew over for dinner with a space like this.

Jennie Garth

Trulia

A Family Room

From the wet bar to the pool opening, there are tons of features that make this room a great place to entertain.

Jennie Garth

Trulia

A Third Bathroom

With four bathrooms, this home offers plenty of places to get squeaky clean.

Jennie Garth

Trulia

A Guest Room

Guests may never want to leave after staying in this comfy and cozy space.

Jennie Garth

Trulia

Another Guest Room

Just look at that natural light pouring in.

Jennie Garth

Trulia

A Perfect Pool

Who's up for a swim?

Jennie Garth

Trulia

A Gorgeous View

Now, that's what we call dinner with a view.

Jennie Garth

Trulia

An Outdoor Oasis

A tranquil place to relax and unwind after a day on the set.

Welcome home, Jennie!

