Did 90 Day Fiancé's Darcey and Tom Split After Before the 90 Days?

Is it the end of the road for Darcey Silva and Tom Brooks? The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days stars may have called it quits on their long-distance relationship after appearing on season three of the hit TLC reality show.

Cameras followed the couple as they met in person for the first time, traveled to Albania to visit Darcey's twin sister and headed to Tom's home in Nottingham so Darcey could meet his sister. As Darcey explained, they met four years ago and communication waned when she was with Jesse, but following that breakup, they rekindled the friendship that turned into something more.

After their time together in England, Tom gave Darcey a key to his home in Nottingham. While it wasn't the ring she was hoping for, it was still a gesture of love.