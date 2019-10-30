Why Hollywood Is the Land of Friendly Exes

Precisely five hours and 16 minutes after joining Instagram Oct. 15, Jennifer Aniston had reached one million followers. An impressive feat and a new record, besting none other than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but she was more focused on the ones that hadn't subscribed.

Because she had already tapped ex-husband Justin Theroux, one of 179 accounts she currently follows, it was easy to notice he hadn't responded in kind. "She actually texted me," the actor revealed to Entertainment Tonight. "She said, 'You haven't followed me,' and I said, 'Of course I followed you!' and she's like, 'No you haven't!" The Lady and the Tramp actor soon deduced that the mix-up was due to the crash Aniston when eager fans scrambled to see what she would add to the platform. "I realized I was one of the people caught in the glitch," he continued. "So I had followed, commented..."

And he did so again, his "Woot woot! #first" intended to be tongue-in-cheek "because I was, like, the 40-trillionth-billionth person to comment," he told Access Hollywood, "and I think she had only been on a couple hours."

He continues to comment on successive posts, so safe to say they really meant it when they said they looked forward "to continuing our cherished friendship."