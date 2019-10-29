Caroline Manzo Fires Back at Teresa Giudice After Tell-All Interview

After all these years, Caroline Manzo still has no time for drama.

Over the weekend, Teresa Giudice and her husband Joe Giudice sat down with Andy Cohen to discuss their current reality after prison.

During the tell-all interview, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star brought up her former co-star who predicted that something could happen legally with the couple.

"How could she predict that?" Teresa asked Andy. "Could she have anything to do with what happened to Joe and I? Is she a rat?"

Caroline heard the comments and she's ready to set the record straight on her son's podcast. In an exclusive sneak peek of the latest episode of Dear Albie, Caroline explained why she has been so quiet on the issue for so long.