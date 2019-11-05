Raise Your Glass to Pink's Best Looks Ever

by Stephanie Wenger | Tue., Nov. 5, 2019 6:00 AM
Pink is a style icon on stage and off.
In just a few days, the rock star will be honored with the People's Champion Award at this year's E! People's Choice Awards, but we are getting the party started earlier by looking back the 40-year-old performer's best red carpet looks.
Pink is never afraid to show off her signature style on the red carpet. From rocking a gorgeous feather gown at the 2018 Grammys to selecting a menswear inspired look for the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, the married star is truly a style chameleon with her many different looks.
Check out all of Pink's best red carpet moments below including her stunning yellow dress at this year's Brit Awards and the beautiful white tiered number she wore to the 2017 Country Music Awards. We can hardly wait to see what she picks for the People's Choice Awards.
Remember, in addition to the People's Champion Award, the "Raise Your Glass" singer could also take home trophies for Female Artist and Concert Tour of 2019 at this year's PCAs.
See all the big winners when the People's Choice Awards airs live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10.
Ian West/PA Wire
Pink rocked a bright yellow dress by Cushnie with a black leather jacket for her night at the 2019 Brit Awards.
Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
So gorgeous! The 40-year-old musician stunned in an Armani Privé gown on the 2018 Grammy red carpet.
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
In 2018, the pop star was a lady in red at the the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z.
Samir Hussein/WireImage
The "Try" singer struck a pose in a Stella McCartney ensemble at The Fashion Awards in 2017.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
The Grammy winner looked gorgeous in a white tiered gown by Monsoori at the 2017 CMA Awards.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
The "So What" performer was all smiles in a wide-legged pantsuit at the 2017 MTV VMAs.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Pink posed on the red carpet at the 2017 American Music Awards in a Stella McCartney tulle gown adorned with colorful butterflies.
Todd Williamson/Getty Images
In 2016, Pink was joined by her family for the premiere of Alice Through the Looking Glass.
Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images
The Pennsylvania native kept it classic in a black flared dress at the 30th Annual John Wayne Odyssey Ball in 2015.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for St. John
The "Walk Me Home" performer was red carpet ready at the 2014 Power of Pink event in Hollywood.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage
Pink was all smiles as she made her way inside the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar after party in a white lace gown and leather jacket.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The "What About Us" singer was a showstopper in this red Johanna Johnson number.
Jordan Strauss/WireImage
The "Raise Your Glass" musician wore a floor-length gown with a plunging neckline to walk the red carpet at the Lincoln Lawyer premiere.
Monica Schipper/FilmMagic
In 2013, the "Beautiful Trauma" performer stopped for photographers in a stripped bandage dress by Herve Leger by Max Azria at Billboard's Annual Women in Music event.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Pink stepped out in a blue off the shoulder dress at the premiere of her movie, Thanks for Sharing, in Los Angeles.
Angela Weiss/Getty Images
The mother of two showed off her rocker chic style at a Covergirl event in 2012.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The "Blow Me" singer looked gorgeous in the metallic Catherine Deane dress at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
The "Please Don't Leave Me" performer paired a graphic tee with black pants for an appearance at the Sirius XM Studio in New York City.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Pink rocked a metallic Stella McCartney dress with Giuseppe Zanotti black pumps alongside her husband, Carey Hart, at the 2012 Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Lisa O'Connor/ZUMA Press
The beauty stepped out at the 2010 Grammy Awards in a grey ombré mermaid gown by Tony Ward.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
The rocker looked stunning in a strapless Vivienne Westwood gown at the 2008 American Music Awards.
Mark Sullivan/WireImage
The "Don't Let Me Get Me" singer wore a back dress and matching boots with a fedora for a night out at the launch of G-Star Raw.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Pink stepped out in a black and red stripped Alexis Lamontagna gown at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
The pop star was all smiles at the 2008 MTV Europe Music Awards.
Chris Ivin/WireImage
At the MTV Australia Video Music Awards in 2007, Pink selected a beautiful white lace gown for the red carpet.
Lester Cohen Archive/WireImage
The Happy Feet Two star stunned in a sparkling black gown at the 2007 Grammys.
M. Von Holden/FilmMagic
Pink picked an all black ensemble for the 2006 MTV Video Music Awards.
Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for BMI
At the 2015 BMI Music Awards, the married star wore a Valentino flowing coral cape dress.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com
The Thanks for Sharing actress showed off her tattoos in a black lace gown at the 2003 Grammy Awards.
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Pink arrived in a sheer black dress with a statement necklace and headpiece for the 2003 American Music Awards.
SGranitz/WireImage
The Grammy winner made a statement in pink metallic bra and garter backstage at the 2002 Grammys.
Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
The pop icon paired a halter top and long black skirt for her appearance at the 2002 Grammys.
Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
The "Just Like Fire" performer looked beautiful in a white fishnet dress at the 2001 Billboard Awards.
Chris Weeks/Liaison
Pink selected a patterned dress to go with her rainbow locks at the 2000 Billboard Awards.
SGranitz/WireImage
The rock star showed off her signature style at the 2000 Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards.
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, 11 Nov. at 2 a.m., only on E!
