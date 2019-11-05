Raise Your Glass to Pink's Best Looks Ever

by Stephanie Wenger | Tue., Nov. 5, 2019 6:00 AM

Pink is a style icon on stage and off.

In just a few days, the rock star will be honored with the People's Champion Award at this year's E! People's Choice Awards, but we are getting the party started earlier by looking back the 40-year-old performer's best red carpet looks.

Pink is never afraid to show off her signature style on the red carpet. From rocking a gorgeous feather gown at the 2018 Grammys to selecting a menswear inspired look for the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, the married star is truly a style chameleon with her many different looks.

Check out all of Pink's best red carpet moments below including her stunning yellow dress at this year's Brit Awards and the beautiful white tiered number she wore to the 2017 Country Music Awards. We can hardly wait to see what she picks for the People's Choice Awards.

The Secret Behind Pink's Thoroughly Modern Marriage to Carey Hart

Remember, in addition to the People's Champion Award, the "Raise Your Glass" singer could also take home trophies for Female Artist and Concert Tour of 2019 at this year's PCAs.

See all the big winners when the People's Choice Awards airs live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10.

Pink, Brit Awards 2019

Ian West/PA Wire

Shining Bright

Pink rocked a bright yellow dress by Cushnie with a black leather jacket for her night at the 2019 Brit Awards. 

Pink, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Feather Lady

So gorgeous! The 40-year-old musician stunned in an Armani Privé gown on the 2018 Grammy red carpet.

Pink, 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Modern Woman

In 2018, the pop star was a lady in red at the the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z.

Pink, The Fashion Awards 2017

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Fashion Forward

The "Try" singer struck a pose in a Stella McCartney ensemble at The Fashion Awards in 2017.

Pink, 2017 CMA Awards

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Oh So Chic

The Grammy winner looked gorgeous in a white tiered gown by Monsoori at the 2017 CMA Awards.

Pink, MTV Video Music Awards 2017, VMAs

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Menswear Inspired

The "So What" performer was all smiles in a wide-legged pantsuit at the 2017 MTV VMAs.

Pink, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Coral Dream

Pink posed on the red carpet at the 2017 American Music Awards in a Stella McCartney tulle gown adorned with colorful butterflies.

Pink, Carey Hart, Willow Sage Hart

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Family Affair

In 2016, Pink was joined by her family for the premiere of Alice Through the Looking Glass.

Pink

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

Beautiful in Black

The Pennsylvania native kept it classic in a black flared dress at the 30th Annual John Wayne Odyssey Ball in 2015.

Pink, Power of Pink 2014

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for St. John

Patterned Perfection

The "Walk Me Home" performer was red carpet ready at the 2014 Power of Pink event in Hollywood.

Pink, 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

Time To Celebrate

Pink was all smiles as she made her way inside the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar after party in a white lace gown and leather jacket.

Pink, GRAMMYS 2014

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Red Hot

The "What About Us" singer was a showstopper in this red Johanna Johnson number.

Pink

Jordan Strauss/WireImage

Dolled Up

The "Raise Your Glass" musician wore a floor-length gown with a plunging neckline to walk the red carpet at the Lincoln Lawyer premiere.

Pink, 2013 Billboard Women in Music

Monica Schipper/FilmMagic

All Smiles

In 2013, the "Beautiful Trauma" performer stopped for photographers in a stripped bandage dress by Herve Leger by Max Azria at Billboard's Annual Women in Music event.

Pink

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Navy Beauty

Pink stepped out in a blue off the shoulder dress at the premiere of her movie, Thanks for Sharing, in Los Angeles. 

Pink

Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Striking a Pose

The mother of two showed off her rocker chic style at a Covergirl event in 2012. 

Pink, AMA's

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Bronze Beauty

The "Blow Me" singer looked gorgeous in the metallic Catherine Deane dress at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. 

Pink

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Rocker Chic

The "Please Don't Leave Me" performer paired a graphic tee with black pants for an appearance at the Sirius XM Studio in New York City.

Pink, Carey Hart, MTV Video Music Awards 2012

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Metallic Rocker

Pink rocked a metallic Stella McCartney dress with Giuseppe Zanotti black pumps alongside her husband, Carey Hart, at the 2012 Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Pink, 2010 Grammy Awards

Lisa O'Connor/ZUMA Press

Red Carpet Ready

The beauty stepped out at the 2010 Grammy Awards in a grey ombré mermaid gown by Tony Ward.

Pink, 2008 American Music Awards

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Gorgeous Girl

The rocker looked stunning in a strapless Vivienne Westwood gown at the 2008 American Music Awards.

Pink, G-Star LA Raw, 2008

Mark Sullivan/WireImage

Keepin' It Simple

The "Don't Let Me Get Me" singer wore a back dress and matching boots with a fedora for a night out at the launch of G-Star Raw. 

2008 MTV Video Music Awards, Pink

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

All about the Stripes

Pink stepped out in a black and red stripped Alexis Lamontagna gown at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards.

Pink, 2008 MTV Europe Music Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Golden Girl

The pop star was all smiles at the 2008 MTV Europe Music Awards.

Pink, 2007 MTV Australia Video Music Awards

Chris Ivin/WireImage

White Hot

At the MTV Australia Video Music Awards in 2007, Pink selected a beautiful white lace gown for the red carpet.

Pink, 2007 Grammy Awards

Lester Cohen Archive/WireImage

Oh So Glam

The Happy Feet Two star stunned in a sparkling black gown at the 2007 Grammys.

Pink, 2006 MTV Video Music Awards

M. Von Holden/FilmMagic

Stylish Star

Pink picked an all black ensemble for the 2006 MTV Video Music Awards. 

Pink, Celebs in Capes

Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for BMI

Pretty in Pink

At the 2015 BMI Music Awards, the married star wore a Valentino flowing coral cape dress.

Pink

Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com

Lace Lady

The Thanks for Sharing actress showed off her tattoos in a black lace gown at the 2003 Grammy Awards.

Pink, 2003 American Music Awards

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Celebrity Chic

Pink arrived in a sheer black dress with a statement necklace and headpiece for the 2003 American Music Awards.

Pink, 2002 Grammy Awards

SGranitz/WireImage

Dazzling Delight

The Grammy winner made a statement in pink metallic bra and garter backstage at the 2002 Grammys.

Pink, 2002 Grammy Awards

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Gorgeous Grin

The pop icon paired a halter top and long black skirt for her appearance at the 2002 Grammys. 

Pink, 2001 Billboard Music Awards

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Shining Star

The "Just Like Fire" performer looked beautiful in a white fishnet dress at the 2001 Billboard Awards.

ESC: Billboards Craziest Outfits, Pink

Chris Weeks/Liaison

Rainbow Woman

Pink selected a patterned dress to go with her rainbow locks at the 2000 Billboard Awards. 

Pink, 2000 Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards

SGranitz/WireImage

Camera Ready

The rock star showed off her signature style at the 2000 Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards.

Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Monday, 11 Nov. at 2 a.m., only on E!

