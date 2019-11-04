Celebrate Pink's People's Champion PCAs Win With Her Best Music Videos

It's time to raise your glass to Pink!

On Tuesday, E! announced that the singer will be this year's People's Champion recipient at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, honoring her charitable work with organizations like UNICEF and the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

To celebrate the charitable artist nabbing the honor, we're looking back at her iconic career, specifically at the many unforgettable music videos she has blessed us with over the years.

Whether your favorites are from her first album, M!ssundaztood, or from this year's album Hurts 2B Human, the songstress has proved for decades that her music videos are consistently creative. After all, her body of work was recognized in 2017 with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV VMAs.

Many of her music videos incorporate her physical prowess, which she shows off frequently at live award shows and on her concert tours. The artist is even up for a People's Choice Awards nomination with Beautiful Trauma in contention for The Concert Tour of 2019.