Get the Party Started by Checking Out Pink's Sweetest Family Moments on Tour

by Stephanie Wenger | Fri., Nov. 1, 2019 5:00 AM
Talk about an epic family adventure!
Pink can truly do it all. While on the road for her Beautiful Trauma World Tour, she is a hands-on mom by day and an iconic rock star by night.
The 40-year-old performer, who will be honored with the People's Champion Award this year's 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, often takes her children on tour allowing them to explore the globe together.
Check out all of Pink's sweetest family moments from her tour below including a special visit to Hamburg Zoo with her son, Jameson, and bonding time with her daughter, Willow, over musical instruments backstage.
We can't get enough of seeing the married star, who is also nominated for Female Artist and Concert Tour of 2019 at this year's PCAs, spend time with her family from sightseeing in Italy to having the perfect beach day together.
In addition to sharing adorable pics with her husband, Carey Hart, and children, the "What About Us" singer is never afraid to take to Instagram to clap back when the Internet criticizes her parenting decisions.
See Pink receive the People's Champion Award when the People's Choice Awards airs live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10.
Pink's daughter, Willow, was all about solving a giant puzzle backstage.
Pink took time to mediate with her kids. She wrote on Instagram, "Family Portrait #toofunnynottoshare #mylife #worthit #familyband"
Willow and her father, Carey Hart, shared a sweet cuddle while on the road.
The 40-year-old performer and her son, Jameson, took the driver's seat of a forklift backstage.
The Pennsylvania native took a break on tour to explore Italy with her family.
On Instagram, Pink responded after being criticized for letting her kids run at Holocaust Memorial. She wrote, "Berlin, I love you. #holocaustmemorial #panamarestaurant #cocktailclasses #history #herstory #worldtour and for all of the comments; these two children are in actuality Jewish, as am I and the entirety of my mothers family. The very person who constructed this believed in children being children, and to me this is a celebration of life after death. Please keep your hatred and judgment to yourselves."
The "So What" singer bonded with her son at the Hamburg Zoo before taking stage for her Beautiful Trauma tour in the German city.
Pink took a moment to celebrate America's Independence day while traveling in Germany. She wrote on Instagram, "Happy 4th of July. May we all find independence wherever we are. #freedomandlove #wishesforall #universal #love #germany"
Like mother, like daughter. Pink shared this sweet photo on Instagram of her and her daughter carrying musical instruments backstage with the caption, "The family that trumpets together...."
Pink clapped back when fans criticized her for posting a photo of her son without a diaper. She wrote, "There's something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there. Going off about my baby's penis? About circumcision??? Are you for real? As any normal mother at the beach, I didn't even notice he took off his swim diaper. I deleted it because you're all fucking disgusting. And now I'm turning off my comments and shaking my head at the state of social media and keyboard warriors, And the negativity that you bring to other people's lives. There is something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there. Smfh. Here's a picture of the pelican we obviously caught and abused for hours before dangling baby penis in its face."
Pink spent the day with her children on a yacht and simply captioned the photo with a heart emoji.
"We celebrated our 100th show of the tour tonight in San Antonio with one of the best crowds ever. What a night," Pink captioned this celebratory post. "I'm holding Willows ears so I can say how I really feel about it."
"Art night in Shreveport #tourlife #dreamcatchers #travelinfamilyband," the proud mama captioned the snapshot.
Carey and Jameson enjoy some quality time backstage.
Pink and Willow visited the Oklahoma City Memorial to honor those affected by 1995's Oklahoma City bombing.
Pink shared on Instagram, "Truck stops in Texas. Don't ask, just do it."
The pop star took her son to a cemetery in Lafayette.
"Shooting the s--t before the first show #thankyoueveryoneforyouramazingenergytonight," Pink wrote on Instagram, alongside this photo of her and kids before taking the stage in Phoenix for her first Beautiful Trauma world tour.
Pink's son sat inside a Mitsubishi forklift truck backstage.
"Road life parent fail. Hotel room Bmx session," Pink's husband Carey Hart wrote.
Pink's son, Jameson, wore a pair of Baby Banz noise-cancelling headphones as he and his dad watch the singer perform.
Willow and Jameson enjoy some time in a rec room.
"Thanks Tampa," Pink wrote on Instagram. "Who's ready for the show tonight?!"
Pink's son is truly the boss.
"Brilliant night tonight Tampa," Pink wrote on Instagram. "Y'all made my heart happy."
The family sits down for their biweekly family dinner while on tour.
