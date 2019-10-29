Zac Efron Wants You To Know His Abs Are Steamier Than Ever

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Tue., Oct. 29, 2019 9:13 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Zac Efron, Sauna Instagram

If you're not following Zac Efron on Instagram yet, his latest post will definitely convince you to hit the "follow" button.

The actor, who has been keeping a low profile on social media lately, shared a picture of himself in sauna on Monday night and there's only one word to describe it: steamy. Rocking only a pair of white shorts, Zac put his famous 6-pack on full display while enjoying the benefits of his infrared room. Based on his caption—the prayer hand emoji—he must have been feeling super zen and relaxed afterwards.

His picture caught the attention of his younger brother Dylan Efron, who commented, "This followed by an ocean dip has you feelin 100."

Much to our surprise, the Greatest Showman star is still sporting his bleach blonde ‘do. He debuted his striking new hair color back in January while promoting the terrifying Netflix film, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. Perhaps blondes really do have more fun…?

Watch

Ashley Tisdale Reveals First Realization That Zac Efron Is Hot

So, what's Zac been up to these days? He's been starring in the animated series Human Discoveries, which also features Anna Kendrick, Lamorne MorrisJillian BellPaul Scheer and Lisa Kudrow.

Next up, he's set to play Fred Jones in director Tony Cervone's animated Scooby Doo remake Scoob. Hitting theaters in 2020, Zac will star alongside Amanda Seyfried (Daphne), Gina Rodriguez(Velma) and Will Forte (Shaggy).  

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Zac Efron , Instagram , Fitness , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.