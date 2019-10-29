Prince Harry Had the Most Relatable Setback This Morning Ahead of Invictus Event

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Oct. 29, 2019 9:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Prince Harry

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

We've all been there! 

On Tuesday morning, Prince Harry arrived at the Honourable Artillery Company in London to attend the launch of the British team soon heading off to the next edition of the Invictus Games. However, the Prince unfortunately greeted the players a little bit late due to unforeseen circumstances—traffic! 

During one of the group photos, Harry came in late apologizing to the team for getting stuck in traffic. In a video posted to Twitter, you can see Harry jog into the photo before cracking a joke and waving at the cameras as an attempt to apologize for his tardiness. Like the pro he is, Harry just jumped right in the photo without missing a beat. 

Prince Harry created the Invictus event in 2014 when he was in the army, and it's a cause that remains close to his heart, so there was definitely no ill will for his slight lateness. 

Watch

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Photo Removed From Buckingham Table

The Invictus Games is a global sporting event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who are either currently serving or are veterans. According to the Games' website, the event leverages the "power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider-understanding and respect of all those who serve their country."

 

Prince Harry won't let a little traffic get him down! 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Prince Harry , Meghan Markle , Royals , Charity , Sports , , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.