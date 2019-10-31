Celebrate PCAs People's Champion Pink With Her Best Live Performances That Were Just Like Fire

While a lot of performers know how to put on a great show, Pink's live performances are always a standout!

The award-winning singer, who E! announced on Tuesday will receive the People's Champion honor at this year's E! People's Choice Awards, is known for her high-energy numbers at award shows like the MTV VMAs and on her concert tours.

Whether it's re-enacting her unique music videos on stage or performing death-defying aerial stunts above the audience, Pink has consistently wowed us with her creativity and physical prowess. It's part of why the songstress is nominated at the People's Choice Awards too, with her Beautiful Trauma show being up for The Concert Tour of 2019.

The performer also is powerful even without the impressive stunts. Pink has given us emotional, stripped down performances that prove her raw vocal talents are just as impressive as her ability to take flight on aerial silks.