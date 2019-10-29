Jordan Rodgers Is Already Stressing Over His Summer 2020 Wedding to JoJo Fletcher

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Oct. 29, 2019 8:19 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
JoJo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers

Instagram

More than three years since they got engaged on reality TVJordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher officially have their wedding on the calendar—and the groom is stressing. 

As Jordan shared on SiriusXM's The Jenny McCarthy Show, he and his future wife are tying the knot in 2020. 

"We haven't announced the date yet. We have it picked though. We have the venue picked. We have the date picked. It's going to be next summer," he told Jenny McCarthy.

While she assured him they have "breathing room" with at least seven months to go, Jordan feels the To Do list growing. 
 
"[It] sounds nice right now because you're like, 'Yeah, you know we got time'…we've got nothing planned," he told her. "I don't have my guest list. She thinks we're only gonna have like 150 people there…I'm like, 'Not a chance.' It's gonna be a lot bigger than that, so we've gotta get all that stuff figured out."

Watch

Kanye West Required Fasting & No Premarital Sex for New Album

Speaking of the guest list, McCarthy raised the question of whether he's worried about potential drama and headlines over who will attend, seemingly alluding to his brother, Aaron Rodgers

"There's always gonna be stuff," Jordan responded vaguely. "Our biggest question is how many people from The Bachelor and Bachelorette are gonna be there? If we're friends with them in real life, they'll be there."

"There's always going to be press," he concluded. "We're keeping it really small as much as we can to family, so we'll see."

Until then, good luck with the planning, Jordan and JoJo!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Jordan Rodgers , JoJo Fletcher , Engagements , The Bachelorette , Weddings , Couples , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.