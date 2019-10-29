Real Housewives of Orange County's Kara Keough Is Pregnant With 2nd Child

And a baby makes four!

Congratulations are in order for Kara Keough, who shared that she is expecting her second child with husband Kyle Bosworth. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star made the exciting announcement in an intimate post on her blog, The Pushover Project, titled "How Do I Say This?"

"My new gut is not a rosé FUPA from France; it's not a Swiss cheese fart from Switzerland, or a pasta clot from Italy," she wrote, noting her family's three week European getaway this summer. "As it turns out, our little Eurotrip left our hearts, our bellies, AND my uterus quite full."

Posing alongside her husband and 3-year-old daughter Decker, Kara can be seen holding a tiny onesie that reads "Bebe Tigre" written across the front.

"I intentionally waited for the right time to bring you into our family for a reason, I just had no idea my reason would be this freaking excited," the lifestyle blogger, whose mom is Jeana Keough, continued. "It's really damn cool. We love you like crazy already, baby. April 2nd, 2020 can't come soon enough."