Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Goop by the Beach With Fashionable Friends and Lots of Food

The goop experience travels well.

Gwyneth Paltrow brought friends of her lifestyle empire together on Saturday for an intimate outing that delighted all the senses in honor of goop Sundries—goop's first permanent hotel retail experience—at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort in Montecito, Calif.

Over the past year Team GP has defined regional hospitality with goop on the Farm in Nashville and goop by the Sea in Nantucket, so goop by the Beach started off auspiciously enough with guests being treated to green juices and clean bites at the hotel while we checked out the new store and mixed our own essential oil potions—which, speaking from experience, came in handy later to ease the transition back to reality once the fantastical weekend was over.