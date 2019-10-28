Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson's Romance Has Officially ''Fizzled Out'' After One Month

All good things must come to an end.

It looks like Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson's romance has reached its expiration date. "Demi and Mike's fling has fizzled out and they aren't seeing each other or texting like they were before," source tells E! News. "Nothing happened, it just ran its course."

The insider added, "Demi was definitely interested in Mike at one point, but it was short-lived and she wasn't ever planning on dating him seriously."

However, The Bachelorette star is optimistic he'll reconnect with the 27-year-old pop star in the future. "Mike hopes they can have a second chance again," the source shared. "But for now, he's fine with being friendly."

Just last month, the two became very flirty with each other on social media, and even went on a couple of dates. "They seem to have a lot in common and are just enjoying getting to know each other," an insider shared with us at the time.