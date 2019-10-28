Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Are Red Carpet Royalty at The Morning Show’s Premiere

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Oct. 28, 2019 4:42 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Reunited and it looks so good! 

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will once again be sharing the small screen together, and from the looks of their red carpet appearance on Monday at the premiere of their new show The Morning Show, it looks like it will be a sweet reunion. Major television fans will recall that the two once played sisters in a little show called Friends. Ever heard of it? Now, they will play colleagues, and possible rivals, in their highly anticipated Apple TV series. 

Both women stunned on the carpet opting for black gowns. Reese channeled a chic spy in with her slicked back bob, and Jen rocked the beachy waves we've come to know and love her for. The pair has been gearing up for the release of their series also starring Steve Carell. It's the streaming services first show, but has already garnered a lot of attention.

Watch

Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon: Morning Show Is a Dream

The two have also taken the reigns behind the scenes, and have been instrumental in helping shape the shows foundation as executive producers. "It's just a dream," Jennifer told E! News' Will Marfuggi about her dual roles on the series. "It was an absolute dream to be able to get in there in all aspects of the creative process. I mean, we've been doing it for so, so long, it sort of comes as second nature."

Reese also shared how their decades of combined experience in the biz really helped them truly create something their both extremely proud of. "You accumulate all this life experience," Witherspoon shared. "And you're like, ‘I know how to run a team. I know how to be a supportive player. I know when to be a producer part of myself and when I need to just concentrate on the acting piece.'"

If the show's half as good as their red carpet looks, than viewers are in for a treat! 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Reese Witherspoon , Jennifer Aniston , Steve Carell , TV , Red Carpet , Premieres , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.