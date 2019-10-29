Why the Bizarre Story of Slender Man Is Still So Terrifying: The Long Real Tentacles of a Fake Monster

Payton Leutner sleeps with a pair of broken scissors under the pillow next to her, "just in case."

Now 17, the Wisconsin girl who was stabbed five years ago by two fellow 12-year-olds, who insisted they only attacked Payton to please Slender Man, sat down this month to speak out publicly for the first time about the traumatic events that shined a big, scary light on the all-too-real consequences of what can happen when impressionable—or unstable—minds come into contact with a fictional story that's taken on a life of its own.

Because, obviously, there is no Slender Man—at least, not in the form Morgan Geyser and Anissa Weier thought "he" existed.

"I couldn't believe it. I couldn't believe that that kind of thing could have happened," Payton's brother Caden Leutner, who was 10 when his sister was attacked, told ABC News' 20/20. "You hear about that happening to people and you think, 'That could never happen in my family. That could never happen to me. My sister, my mom, my dad. That would never happen to me. We live in a great neighborhood. We are around great people.'

"But there's always a chance that that could happen."