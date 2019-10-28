Charlize Theron Enlists Boyz II Men for a Cause Close to Her Heart

Charlize Theron has an important night on her calendar.

Next month, the Bombshell star is hosting a fundraising event in the Big Apple for a cause near and dear to her heart: the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project. The event, presented by Dior and scheduled for Nov. 12 at the Africa Center in New York City, will feature a performance from four-time Grammy winners, Boyz II Men.

Guests will dine on South African cuisine by chefs Geoffrey Zakarian, Andrew Zimmern and Teranga Restaurant's Pierre Thiam.

As for the special occasion, the fundraiser will benefit Theron's 12-year-old project, which advocates for young people in Africa by investing in organizations that make their health and education a priority. The project aims to aid community-based African organizations by connecting them to funding and resources, which will in turn help them reach more young people with services and support that will prevent the spread of HIV.