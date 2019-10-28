Kerry Washington's Scandal Reunion With Tony Goldwyn Will Make Your Day

Since the end of Scandal, Washington took to the Broadway stage in American Son opposite Supergirl's Jeremy Jordan and The Good Wife star Steven Pasquale. The play was adapted and filmed for Netflix and drops on November 1.

"That's the last thing I thought I'd do, because Broadway is hard! But all of the actors that I respect the most come from the theater and return to it. I love the Denzel Washington model of, every three or four years, he goes back and does something amazing that keeps his muscles in shape as an actor. I wanted to make sure I was asking that of myself," Washington told The Los Angeles Times about doing Broadway right after Scandal. "I guess it was also a palate cleanser. This character is everything that Olivia Pope wasn't, and that also felt like a really good challenge for me to swing the pendulum."