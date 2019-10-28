How The Morning Show Helped Jennifer Aniston Feel Like She's Starting a New Chapter

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are the captains now. The stars of Apple TV+'s The Morning Show also worked extensively behind the scenes as executive producers on the daytime TV drama.

"It's just a dream," Aniston told E! News' Will Marfuggi about her dual roles on the series. "It was an absolute dream to be able to get in there in all aspects of the creative process. I mean, we've been doing it for so, so long, it sort of comes as second nature."

"And you accumulate all this life experience," Witherspoon added. "And you're like, ‘I know how to run a team. I know how to be a supportive player. I know when to be a producer part of myself and when I need to just concentrate on the acting piece."