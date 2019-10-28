LeBron James, Ryan Phillippe and More Stars Forced to Evacuate Homes Amid L.A. Wildfires

LeBron James has had to evacuate his home due to wildfires coursing through California.

The Lakers star shared the news on Monday, telling his 43 million Twitter followers that the fires were "no joke" and that he and his family have to vacate their Los Angeles home around 4 a.m.

"Had to emergency evacuate my house and I've been driving around with my family trying to get rooms," he tweeted. "No luck so far!" Thankfully, it wasn't long before he found a "place to accommodate" his crew. As he shared, "Crazy night man!"

Once he was safe, the 34-year-old athlete urged all those in harm's way to get out as soon as possible. "I [prayer hands] for all the families in the area that could be affected," he wrote. "Pretty please get to safety ASAP."

"My best wishes as well to the first responders," James added. "Right now doing what they do best!"