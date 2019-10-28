Why Jana Kramer's Husband Questions Kanye West's Sex Addiction

Kanye West's latest statements are raising some eyebrows.

Before the release of Jesus Is King, the rapper opened up about the period of his life when he was "addicted to sex."

After reading about his headline-making interview and experience, Jana Kramer and her husband Mike Caussin decided to discuss it on the new episode of their iHeartRadio podcast Whine Down.

As a sex addict, Mike was hesitate to believe everything Kanye said about the all too real addiction.

"The thing is, it's Kanye West so I feel like anything he says should be taken with a grain of salt. He says outlandish things…If he says he suffers from sex addition then that may be true," the former NFL player shared. "As someone who is open and out about it, it's frustrating at times because I feel like in situations like this, it just feels thrown around."