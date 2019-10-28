Missy Elliott Proves She Hasn't Aged in 22 Years by Recreating First Album Cover

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Oct. 28, 2019 11:13 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Missy Elliott

You'll lose control after seeing these photos of Missy Elliott

The 48-year-old rapper took to Twitter on Monday to share two side-by-side pictures. The first photo showed the Grammy winner on the cover of her 1997 album Supa Dupa Fly. The second snapshot showed the artist recreating the iconic look for Halloween 2019—and it looked like she hadn't aged a day.

"This Halloween I decided to RECREATE my 1st album cover from 22 YEARS AGO," she tweeted. "One of these pictures I took ONLY 3 DAYS AGO the other was 22 YEARS AGO CAN YALL TELL THE DIFFERENCE??"

Needless to say, her fans were stunned by the comparison. 

"I can barely tell the difference! Wow!" one follower tweeted. 

"I'm convinced Missy has the fountain of youth in her backyard," added another.

Elliott said even her mom had a hard time deciphering between the two images.

"Lol my mom couldn't even tell," she wrote on the social network. "But if you look closely you can see the difference but I am more happy that my outfit is still in tack that outfit 22 year old leather."

Read

Missy Elliott Reunites With Alyson Stoner for Epic 2019 MTV VMAs Performance

Supa Dupa Fly was Elliott's debut album and was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 40th annual Grammy awards.

Way to throw it back, Missy!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Missy Elliott , Halloween , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.