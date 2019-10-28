See Selena Gomez's 4 Stylish Outfit Changes—and the Day Is Still Young

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Oct. 28, 2019 10:45 AM

Selena Gomez

Look at Selena Gomez now—before she changes her outfit again. 

The star kicked off her week with quite the fashionably busy Monday. With stops scheduled around town in the Big Apple in honor of her newly released tracks, the songstress was seemingly dressed for every event on her agenda. 

According to her stylist, Kate Young, her morning lineup of outfits included a GANNI printed dress and a vibrant blue velvet suit by Sies Marjan. The star also donned a sleeveless mock neck black top by LESET paired with a Miu Miu striped paper bag pencil skirt as well as a double breasted plaid blazer with matching pants...and it's only the afternoon in New York City. 

Of course, four outfit changes require some hair and makeup swaps, too. Fortunately, the star's glam squad, consisting of makeup artist Hung Vanngo and hairstylist Marissa Marino, was ready to swap her nude lip for a red pout and pull her long, wavy tresses into a piecey pony. All in a day's—er—afternoon's work. 

Selena Gomez's Best Looks

As Gomez's musical press tour continues, you can bet on many more outfits ahead! In the meantime, check out the star's best looks ever in E!'s gallery above! As she famously sang, the heart wants what it wants—and the stylish heart wants more of these fabulous looks. 

