Ready for a New Superman TV Show? The CW Sure Is

Lois and Clark? Make way for Superman and Lois. E! News has learned The CW is developing another superhero show, this one all about the big guy in blue and his longtime love.

Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch are on board to play Superman and Lois Lane, characters they originated on Supergirl. The new series in active development hails from Warner Bros. TV, naturally. Todd Helbing is writing and will executive produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns. Helbing previously served as a writer and executive producer on The Flash.