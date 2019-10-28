Rachel Weisz To Star As Elizabeth Taylor In Biopic A Special Relationship

Classic Hollywood is making a comeback!

The golden age of entertainment is upon us, and there has already been a resurgence in television of reboots and reunions, but films have hopped on that trend as well. Earlier this year, the highly acclaimed film Judy starring Renée Zellweger about the life of Judy Garland was kicked off the nostalgia, and now there is a new film about old Hollywood that will soon be hitting the big screen.

Rachel Weisz is set to star in the new film A Special Relationship. The film will be based on the life of Elizabeth Taylor and her turn from actress to activist as told from the perspective of her close friend and assistant Roger Wall. When it comes to the life of Elizabeth, she's probably most well-known for her multiple marriages and tabloid escapades, however, this film will focus on her fight against AIDS and her personal relationship to the cause.