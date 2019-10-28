Relive Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Cutest Family Moments

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Oct. 28, 2019 8:54 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen

Mark Seliger for Vanity Fair

A legendary cover!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are the stars of Vanity Fair's December issue, striking a pose for the magazine alongside kids Luna, 3, and Miles, 1. For the adorable cover photo, Legend can be seen holding his son, while planting a kiss on his wife. Teigen, wearing a gorgeous Marc Jacobs dress can be seen seated beside the "All of Me" singer in the backyard of their home, with daughter Luna seated in front of her.

Inside the pages of the magazine, Teigen and Legend talk candidly about their family life, explaining that they don't do it all on their own.

"I hate pretending that we do it on our own," Teigen tells the outlet. "We have daytime help, nighttime, weekend. I don't know how my mom did it."

The superstars have always been very open about their personal lives, including sharing special family moments with their fans on social media.

Photos

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cutest Family Moments

In celebration of their adorable new magazine cover, we're looking back at the family's cutest moments together. Take a look at the sweet pictures below!

Chrissy Teigen, Instagram

Boys and Bears

John Legend and his son Miles look just as cute as that pile of teddy bears in this photo.

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, A Legendary Christmas

NBC

A Legendary Christmas

Chrissy Teigen, Legend, Luna, and baby Miles were so festive and fun while filming their NBC holiday special this November.

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Instagram

Instagram

Piggyback Time

Prince Charming and his little princess reporting for duty!

Article continues below

Miles Stephens, Luna Stephens, John Legend,

Instagram

Bath Babies

We can't get over this picture of Luna and Miles enjoying bath time together.

Chrissy Teigen, Instagram

Playing House

Legend's ladies looked like they were having a blast playing together in this snap.

John Legend, Miles Stephens, Instagram

Twinning

Miles is the spitting image of his famous father!

Article continues below

John Legend

Instagram

Piano Partners

In this sweet snap, it was clear that Luna takes after her dad.

Chrissy Teigen, Instagram

Sweet Smooches

Teigen is just a teeny bit too short to give her baby girl a smooch when she's on Legend's shoulders, but doesn't that make this moment cuter?

Luna Simone Stephens, School

Instagram

Reading Rainbow

Luna looked so cute as she headed to her first week of school in 2018.

Article continues below

Miles, Luna, Chrissy Teigen, Instagram

Instagram

Jet Setting Siblings

Luna and Miles are so tiny in those airplane seats and therefore we can't help but smile even more when looking at them.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Instagram

Rawr!

So cute! Luna got inspired by the alligator statue to open her mouth wide and show off her animal side.

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen

Instagram

Adventures with Animals

This family photo got ambushed by an adorable animal, but it's still so cute!

Article continues below

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Instagram

Animal Love

Luna is amazed by the blue and yellow bird perching in front of her while being held his dad's arms.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Instagram

Sing it Out

Legend may be the professional musician in the family, but that doesn't mean that Miles doesn't love hearing his mom sing. His favorite song? "Copacabana," of course!

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Instagram

Play Time

The 40-year-old singer and his daughter made the most of their surroundings as they played together on the grass while on vacation in Bali.

Article continues below

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Instagram

Third Child?

Teigen joked that she has twins now after Luna asked her to feed her baby doll in addition to her baby brother.

Chrissy Teigen, Miles Stephens, Luna Stephens

Instagram

Beach Bums

There's nothing like sun, sand, surf, and sweet siblings!

John Legend, Luna

Instagram

Park Pals

Legend and his daughter enjoyed some fun in the sun while at the park.

Article continues below

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Instagram

Partner in Crime

The Ohio native held hands with his daughter in this sweet pic.

Miles Stephens

Instagram

Boys Who Brunch

Teigen shared the cutest photo of her main man and their baby boy at brunch in Beverly Hills.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Daughter, Luna, Son, Miles, Fathers Day 2018

Instagram

Loungin' Around

Legend and Luna shared some quality couch time as they looked after baby Miles.

Article continues below

John Legend, Miles

Instagram

Drinks and Diapers

Legend gets some wine time in as he snuggles with his son.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Instagram

Family Beach Day

The Cravings: Hungry For More author made the most of a day at the beach with her two kids over the summer.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Instagram

Daddy’s Biggest Fan

Luna was all smiles as she sat on her dad's shoulders, who was also grinning ear to ear.

Article continues below

Chrissy Teigen, Luna, Hong Kong Disneyland, Instagram

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Pretty Princesses

Luna and Teigen had such a fun time on their Disney adventure.

John Legend, Luna, Father, Daughter

Instagram

Disney Darlings

We're obsessed with Luna and Legend's matching ears here.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Instagram

Nap Time

Serious jet lag! Legend took a snooze with his little girl after traveling with the fam.

Article continues below

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Instagram

Sweet Creature

Once again, Luna showed her love for animals while riding in a hot pink toy car with a reptile.

Chrissy Teigen, Luna

Instagram

Sittin' on the Stoop

Teigen and Luna make the most fashionable mother-daughter pair.

Chrissy Teigen, Luna

Instagram

Playground Party

Weeeeeee! Playground time is always a good time when your mom is Teigen.

Article continues below

Chrissy Teigen, JOhn Legend, Luna Stephens

Instagram

Christmas in the Canyon

Teigen, Legend, and Luna took the most adorable photo for the 2017 holidays!

Chrissy Teigen, Luna Legend, Instagram

Instagram

Italian Angels

Mama and Luna were the picture-perfect pair in Venice, Italy.

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Luna, Easter 2017

Instagram

Adorable Easter

Luna seemed to get a kick out of meeting the Easter Bunny with mom and dad in 2017.

Article continues below

Chrissy Teigen, Daughter Luna, Santa Claus

Instagram

Not-So-Happy Holidays

Poor Luna was terrified of Santa, but she was still on the nice list!

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, baby Luna

Instagram

Take Me Out to the Ball Game

Luna has been a Dodgers fan since day one.

John Legend, Luna

Instagram

Adoring Dad

Legend and Luna are just too cute together!

Article continues below

Chrissy Teigen, Daughter Luna

Instagram

Like Mother, Like Daughter

We love how much Teigen and her baby girl clearly adore each other in this sweet shot.

Luna Simone Stephens, Chrissy Teigen, Instagram

Instagram

Sweet Snuggles

Teigen was in awe of her firstborn from the moment they met.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Chrissy Teigen , John Legend , VG , Apple News , Top Stories , Celeb Kids , Celebrities
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.