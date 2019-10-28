Jennifer Aniston Says the Friends Cast Is "Working on Something" Together (Just Don't Call it a Revival)

Jennifer Aniston surprised Friends superfan Charlie Puth on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and while she made his dreams come true, she dashed those in the audience hoping she'd announce some kind of Friends revival project. When asked by Ellen DeGeneres about a reboot/revival of the fan-favorite series, Aniston quickly replied, "Like a reboot of the show? No."

Yes, this tracks. Everyone involved has long said there will be no revival. The show was about a specific point in these characters' lives. Moving on, Aniston did drop this nugget.

"Listen we would love for there to be something, but we don't know what that something is. So, we're just trying. We're working on something," Aniston said.