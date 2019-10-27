Kylie Jenner and BFF Stassie Channel Madonna and Britney Spears for Halloween...and Kiss

Hey Kylie, are you ready?

While out for some fun pre-Halloween festivities on Saturday night, Kylie Jenner and her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou dressed up as Madonna and Britney Spears from the singer's infamous performance at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards, which ended with them kissing on the lips (yes, fellow performer Christina Aguilera also got a smooch from the Queen of Pop but it didn't generate as much attention).

Kylie posted on her Instagram Story a video of her and Stassie dancing indoors to Madonna's "Like a Virgin," with her wearing a short blonde wig styled in a messy bun and a black outfit, and her friend sporting Spears' white corset dress that paid tribute to the look Madonna wore while performing the track in the '80s. And yes, the reality star and her BFF did share a kiss on the lips—a quick one!