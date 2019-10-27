Laura Prepon Debuts Her Baby Bump on the Red Carpet

Laura Prepon

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Baby bump alert! 

After announcing her second pregnancy, former Orange Is the New Black actress, Laura Prepon, is showing off her baby bump. 

The 39-year-old attended the 2019 American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes Veterans Day Special in Washington D.C. on Saturday, Oct. 26.

The actress was also joined by her husband Ben Foster

Prepon was pictured donning a black, long-sleeve lace gown with a subtle makeup look.

The most gorgeous part of her look? The baby bump she was cradling as she was pictured, beaming, for the first time since announcing her pregnancy. 

On Thursday, Oct. 25, Prepon took to social media to announce that she was expecting her second child with a photo of her holding 2-year-old daughter Ella and her growing baby bump peeking through. 

"We are so excited to announce that our family is growing. Life is beautiful! #knockedup," Prepon wrote on her Instagram caption. 

In 2017, Prepon and Foster welcomed their firstborn and the following year, the pair tied the knot on June 2018. The pair got engaged in late 2016 after dating for several months. 

"Just Married!" Prepon wrote. "Thank you for all the love and support. Wishing all of us the good stuff!"

Now, the two lovebirds are ready to welcome the newest member to the family. Congratulations, you two! 

