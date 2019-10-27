Demi Lovato Dresses Up as Lady Pennywise at Her Halloween Party

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Oct. 27, 2019 9:17 AM

Demi Lovato, 2019 Halloween

Demi Lovato is already killing it with her Halloween costumes this year!

On Saturday night, a day after she debuted an impressive Marie Antoinette costume to kick off the holiday celebrations, the 27-year-old singer hosted her own party at the HYDE nightclub in Los Angeles on Saturday night and dressed up as a lady version of Pennywise the Clown, complete with professional clown makeup resembling Bill Skarsgård's character in the 2017 horror film It, a red wig, red contact lenses and a sexy ruffled dress that showed plenty of cleavage.

Her mother, Dianna De La Garza, went as Georgie, the little boy the terrifying villain kills in the beginning of the film.

"My mom is the best [laughing emoji]," Lovato wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a photo of the two.

At the bash, she hung out with celebrity pals like Paris Hilton, who dressed up like a sexy schoolgirl, and a person who wore a traditional Pennywise costume.

Other guests included Jason Derulo and Larsa Pippen.

Stars Celebrate Halloween 2019

See photos from Lovato's Halloween party:

Demi Lovato, Halloween 2019, Pennywise, Instagram

Demi Lovato

The host showcases her Pennywise costume.

Demi Lovato, Dianna De La Garza, Halloween 2019, Pennywise, Instagram

Demi Lovato and Dianna De La Garza

The host and her mom dress up as Pennywise and Georgie from It.

Demi Lovato, Halloween 2019, Pennywise, Instagram

Demi Lovato

Two Pennywises!

Paris Hilton, Demi Lovato 2019 Halloween Party

Paris Hiltion

The socialite poses in a sexy schoolgirl outfit.

Larsa Pippen, Demi Lovato 2019 Halloween Party

Larsa Pippen

The socialite wears a sexy camo outfit.

Nichelle Hines, Demi Lovato 2019 Halloween Party

Nichelle Hines

The actress flashes the peace sign.

Shanina Shaik, Demi Lovato 2019 Halloween Party

Shanina Shaik

The model arrives at the party.

Jason DeRulo, Alexia Duarte, Demi Lovato 2019 Halloween Party

Jason DeRulo and Alexia Duarte

The two make their way to the party.

Lovato posted on her Instagram Story videos of her getting ready for the party.

She also shared footage of her and her friends inside the bash (Warning: Clip contains explicit language).

