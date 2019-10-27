Demi Lovato Dresses Up as Lady Pennywise at Her Halloween Party

Demi Lovato is already killing it with her Halloween costumes this year!

On Saturday night, a day after she debuted an impressive Marie Antoinette costume to kick off the holiday celebrations, the 27-year-old singer hosted her own party at the HYDE nightclub in Los Angeles on Saturday night and dressed up as a lady version of Pennywise the Clown, complete with professional clown makeup resembling Bill Skarsgård's character in the 2017 horror film It, a red wig, red contact lenses and a sexy ruffled dress that showed plenty of cleavage.

Her mother, Dianna De La Garza, went as Georgie, the little boy the terrifying villain kills in the beginning of the film.

"My mom is the best [laughing emoji]," Lovato wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a photo of the two.

At the bash, she hung out with celebrity pals like Paris Hilton, who dressed up like a sexy schoolgirl, and a person who wore a traditional Pennywise costume.

Other guests included Jason Derulo and Larsa Pippen.