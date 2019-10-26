Elton John Postpones Indianapolis Farewell Concert After Feeling ''Extremely Unwell''

Elton John has some unfortunate news.

The legendary singer took to Instagram on Saturday to share that he would have to cancel his Indianapolis concert, part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, due to feeling ill.

"To my dear fans in Indianapolis, it is with the heaviest heart that I'm forced to deliver the news that I am extremely unwell and therefore unable to perform at @bankerslifefieldhouse tonight," he began his caption. "I absolutely hate to let my fans down, but I owe it to you to put on the best #EltonFarewellTour show possible and unfortunately that's simply not possible."

However, the 72-year-old star did reassure fans that he would make it up to them and reschedule the concert date.

"The date will be rearranged for March 26th 2020, and I promise I will deliver the show you deserve," he said. "Thank you so much for your support and understanding."