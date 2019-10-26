Selena Gomez Is Looking for Love After Being "Super, Super Single" for 2 Years

Selena Gomez is looking for love after heartbreak and after staying single for two years.

The 27-year-old singer this week released two surprise singles, a balled titled "Lose You to Love Me" and a pop-dance song titled "Look at Her Now." Both are widely believed to be about her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, who months following their 2017 breakup, went on to rekindle a romance with and then, in a surprise move, marry Hailey Baldwin, aka Hailey Bieber.

"You're in a phase of life where you experience love for the first time and I think that can just be just a little toxic," Gomez said on an episode of the Zach Sang Show, released on Friday. "You have this codependency that you think is love and then you have this addiction to the passion and the frustration with each other that you think, 'Oh, that's love,' or fighting or doing all this stuff, 'Oh that's love,' and I believed that for a long time. So I've been super, super single for two years and I want to know what the love will look like next for me."