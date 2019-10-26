Lindsay Lohan Praises Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus After Deleting Shady Post

No feud here! Lindsay Lohan has signaled she didn't actually mean to shade Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus, and has nothing but nice things to say about both of them.

Last week, amid the pair's budding romance, the actress and Masked Singer Australia judge had posted a photo of the Australian singer with her little sister, Ali Lohan, and appeared to reference their reported 2018 fling, writing, "When you realise you failed. And you settle for less @codysimpson. Family is everything you won the masked singer but you lost on your future." Lohan later deleted her post.

The actress told TMZ on Friday there was no animosity between her and Cody, who recently competed on The Masked Singer Australia, or Miley.

"I've always loved Miley Cyrus," she said. "Cody is a great guy."

Lohan said it was an "inside joke" and that she thinks Cody and Miley are "great."