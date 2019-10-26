Ben Affleck Confirms He's Dating Again: "HA, You Got Me"

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Oct. 26, 2019 9:59 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ben Affleck

Roy Rochlin/WireImage

Ben Affleck is indeed single and ready to mingle. Any takers?

The 47-year-old actor confirmed in a rare post on Instagram on Saturday that he is dating. He did not confirm recent reports that said he has been using the social networking app Raya to find dates, but did give the company a shout-out. He also used the opportunity to promote a charitable cause.

"HA, you got me. I'm dating," he wrote. "But let's be serious for a moment and talk about something that is actually important. I have been in recovery for over a year and part of that is helping out others. @themidnightmission is an incredible organization that helps those in need with housing, training, development and recovery. I'm making a donation today because there are people battling addiction every day that don't have the resources and need help. @raya, you in? Who else is with me? Click the link in my bio to donate."

A source recently told E! News that Affleck has "been on some dates but is not dating anyone seriously."

Photos

Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck: Romance Rewind

"He's focusing on his kids and work, but of course he would like a woman in his life to spend time with too," the source said. "He doesn't care where he meets someone, he would just like someone he can spend time with."

Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner share three children—daughters Violet, 13, and Seraphina, 10, and son Samuel, 7.

His most recent public relationship was with SNL producer Lindsay Shookus. They broke up in April after dating on and off for about two years.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Ben Affleck , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.