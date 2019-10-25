Val Chmerkovskiy Shades Kanye West Over Kim Kardashian’s Dancing With the Stars Past

Not everyone's a fan.

Kanye West finally dropped his long-awaited ninth studio album Jesus Is King on Friday morning, and while many fans expressed their support for the rappers new gospel style music, Dancing with the Stars dancer Val Chmerkovskiy has got a slight bone to pick with him.

In one of the albums songs titled "On God" Kanye raps the line ""That's why I charge the prices that I charge / I can't be out here Dancing With the Stars," he raps. "No, I cannot let my family starve / I go hard, that's on God." Although the lyric is very clever, it got the attention of Val who wanted to point something out to the rapper. His wife was once on the show!

In a hilarious video posted to his Instagram, Val can be seen jamming out to the song until he hears the lyric, and then the video cuts to multiple pictures of Kim Kardashian's 2008 appearance on the show. Talk about awkward! Looks like Kanye may have accidentally thrown some shade at his own wife.