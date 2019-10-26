With Watchmen, Regina King Is Finally a Superhero

Regina King is having a moment. Actually, let's state the facts properly: Regina King has been having a moment since 1985 when she starred in 227. Now, with an Oscar on her shelf and the lead role in HBO's buzzy Watchmen, King is the Hollywood superhero she always wanted to be (and we always knew she was).

In Watchmen, King plays Angela Abar aka Sister Night. In the post-superhero world of the series, Angela is a masked police officer. Her costume is reminiscent of a nun and one of her weapons looks to sort of like rosary beads.

"I had never seen anyone like her," King told THR about her character.