Pre-Black Friday Sales You Can Shop Now: 2019's Best Deals

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Black Friday is coming. Are you ready, shoppers? If not, no worries—we're here to keep you looped in on all the best sales, deals and must-have products for this holiday season. First things first, here are the dates you need to keep in mind: Black Friday is Nov. 29 and Cyber Monday is on Dec. 2.

But luckily for us early bird shoppers, there are already great Pre-Black Friday sales happening now. We'll continue to update this list as the deals roll in, so bookmark this page and keep checking back for the latest and greatest sales!