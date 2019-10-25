Maluma and Natalia Barulích Break Up Amid Winnie Harlow Romance Rumors

It's over for Maluma and Natalia Barulích.

The 25-year-old singer and the 27-year-old model have called it quits after two years together.

"I love Juan Luis [Maluma] very much," Barulích said in a statement to E! News on Friday. "But right now we need to take time for ourselves and our careers so that we can continue to grow as artists and individuals"

News of the split came shortly after Maluma sparked romance rumors with Winnie Harlow. Earlier this week, sources told Page Six the two dined at the Latin restaurant Blend in Long Island City with pals. The 25-year-old model also reportedly attended the "HP" artist's concert in New York. Per the publication, the dynamic duo were then spotted "dancing closely" at an after-party. However, an insider told Page Six they're "just close friends" and a separate source said Maluma is "completely single."

Still, social media sleuths had some questions after seeing a few exchanges.