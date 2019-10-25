Queen Elizabeth II Is Hiring: Here's How You Can Get Close to Royalty

Do you have what it takes?
Queen Elizabeth II is hiring a Personal Assistant to work out of the Buckingham Palace. The position was officially listed on the Royal Household website and LinkedIn for those a little more technologically savvy. So what exactly does being the right-hand man—or woman—to the Queen entail?
According to the official job description, the right candidate would play a very important role in the palace. "It's delivering support at the heart of a world famous institution," the description began. "It's feeling inspired to deliver to the very highest standards, and it's supporting The Royal Family in their official duties. This is what makes working for the Royal Household exceptional."
This role will be anything but boring. The official duties promise that the potential candidate will hit the ground running from the start. "It's a fast paced and high profile environment, and you'll have responsibility from day one," the listing shared. "Yet you'll rise to the challenge and will be proud of the part you play."
Turns out, the palace is hiring for not one, but two potential candidates. One is a permanent contract and the other is a maternity leave cover. It may be temporary, but having the Buckingham Palace listed as experience probably doesn't hurt!
A big portion of the job requires the right person to help organize documents and presentations, plus, having communications skills is a huge priority. "You'll have superb interpersonal and communication skills, and will be at ease working as part of a team, and liaising with people at all levels," reads the post. "With good judgement, sensitivity and a willingness to help others, you'll quickly become a trusted and indispensable member of the team."
This isn't the first time the Queen has hired publicly for a role. Earlier this year, the palace also announced they were hiring for a Digital Communications Officer. That position was more focused on the overall digital presence of the Buckingham Palace and came with much of the same benefits.
Good luck and may the best candidate win!
