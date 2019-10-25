Kylie Jenner Recalls How Pregnancy Made Her "Stronger" and Shares a Favorite Baby Bump Pic

It's been almost two years since Kylie Jenner gave birth to Stormi Webster.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looked back at her pregnancy days in an Instagram post on Thursday. The throwback showed the makeup mogul looking down at her baby bump as she posed in a white bra and panties set.

"I have so many belly photos, but this one has always been one of my favorites," Kylie captioned the sweet snapshot. "Baking my little baby Storm was such a special time in my life..I actually became so much stronger and independent throughout the entire experience. Women really are amazing."

She then encouraged her followers to tag a strong woman in their lives. She tagged her mom Kris Jenner.

"I love you so much," the proud momager replied.

Kylie welcomed her first child with Travis Scott back in February 2018. After months of keeping the pregnancy news a secret, Kylie shared her journey in an 11-minute video message dedicated to her daughter. Since then, she has continued to post several memorable moments with her daughter on social media. From documenting their family vacations to posting photos from Stormi's first birthday party, Kylie has truly captured it all.